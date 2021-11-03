 Skip to main content
FFA has pumpkin carving, costume contests
FFA has pumpkin carving, costume contests

Our October meeting is always a favorite among chapter members and advisors.

October 19, we had our pumpkin carving and costume contest meeting. We had our meeting to take care of business then we had fun.

Everyone had the option to dress up in their best costume. This year there were many great costumes. The winners of the costume contest were first place in singles Emma Chandler, dressed up as Tyler Joseph, the lead singer of Twenty-One Pilots; and first place in the doubles contest, Katie Rohan and Pakey Mathews as a lineman and an electric pole.

There’s nothing that puts you in the Halloween spirit more than pulling out guts and carving into a pumpkin. The winners of our pumpkin carving contest were: first place Wesley Dulaney, Brock Kelley, and Maddie Sutton; second place was a cat, by Joslynn Sweatt and Alivia Jones; and third place was Layni Kinkead.

