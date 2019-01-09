Try 1 month for 99¢

December 7, members and guests gathered at the Fredericktown Agriculture Department’s shop to celebrate the annual FFA Barnwarmin'.

The FFA Barnwarmin' is one of the oldest traditional high school events held each year dating back to the 1930s. The local FFA members enjoyed dancing and games.

The evening’s events included music, provided by Vince Grieshaber, dancing, and games. Nearly 75 people attended the event and fun was had by all. The awards presented at the end of the dance included: “Life of the party” won by Daniel Bathe, and “Best Dancer” won by Abbie Sullens. “Most Love Sick Couple” won by Alex Sikes and Evan Dodson.

The main recognition of the evening’s event was the crowning of the FFA Barnwarmin' Queen and King. Candidates were freshmen: Lily Penwell and Wyatt Smith, sophomores: Arika Buxton and Gabe Gruenke, juniors: Libby Mooney and Coby Rouse, seniors: Autumn Settle and Ivan Smallen. The 2018 Barnwarmin' Queen and King are Autumn Settle and Ivan Smallen.

The Barnwarmin' was enjoyed by all the members who attended.

