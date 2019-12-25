{{featured_button_text}}

December 6, members and guests gathered at the Fredericktown Agriculture Department’s shop to celebrate the annual FFA Barnwarmin'. The FFA Barnwarmin' is one of the oldest traditional high school events held each year dating back to the 1930s. The local FFA members enjoyed dancing and games.

The evening’s events included music, provided by Vince Grieshaber, dancing, and games. Nearly 75 people attended the event and fun was had by all. The awards presented at the end of the dance included: “Life of the Party” won by Parker Brown, and “Best Dancer” won by Zachariah Link. “Most Lovesick Couple” was won by Nicholas Holtkamp and Cassie Davis.

The main recognition of the evening’s event was the crowning of the FFA Barnwarmin' Queen and King. Candidates were freshmen: Kaia Sumpter and Kaleb Walker, sophomores: Grant Ebert and Sophie Rehkop, juniors: Gennifer Matlocke and Dylan Thurman, seniors: Kenlee Mongomery and Alex Ellis. The 2019 Barnwarmin' Queen and King are Kenlee Mongomery and Kaleb Walker.

The Barnwarmin' was enjoyed by all the members that attended.

