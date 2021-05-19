FFA holds annual Parent/ Member Awards Banquet

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter held its annual Parent/Member Banquet May 4, 2021.
High School Principal Craig Gibbs gave the welcome. After dinner, several awards were presented.
Chad Starkey and Craig Gibbs were presented the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree. Starkey has been the superintendent of our school for this past year. He works to ensure our FFA chapter has the necessary time and resources to develop students ability to reach their premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agriculture education.
Gibbs has been the principal of Fredericktown High School for the last three years and is a huge supporter of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter. These past three years our chapter could not function without his administration and leadership.
The Star Greenhand, Chapter Star Farmer, Star Chapter Agribusiness, and Chapter Star in Agricultural Placement were presented. These awards are based on the member’s participation in FFA, their S.A.E. program, and their scholastic achievements. Gavin Graham was the recipient of the Star Greenhand award. The Chapter Star in Agribusiness award went to Gennifer Matlock. The Star Chapter Farmer was awarded to Garrett Graham. The Chapter Star in Ag. Placement award was presented to Emilie Parsley. Also recognized were the career development event teams, proficiency award winners, those who received the scholarship pin, and those who received their state and area FFA degrees.
After the awards ceremony the new FFA officers were installed. The new FFA officers for 2018-2019 are President: Katie Rohan, Vice President: Ava Laut, Secretary: Layni Kinkead, Treasurer: Curtis Lewis, Reporter: Sophie Rehkop, Sentinel: Bailey White, Historian: Junior Kelley, Parliamentarian: Eli Aslinger, 2nd Vice President: Autumn Spain, Asst. Treasurer: Grant Wagner.