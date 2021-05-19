FFA holds annual Parent/ Member Awards Banquet

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter held its annual Parent/Member Banquet May 4, 2021.

High School Principal Craig Gibbs gave the welcome. After dinner, several awards were presented.

Chad Starkey and Craig Gibbs were presented the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree. Starkey has been the superintendent of our school for this past year. He works to ensure our FFA chapter has the necessary time and resources to develop students ability to reach their premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agriculture education.

Gibbs has been the principal of Fredericktown High School for the last three years and is a huge supporter of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter. These past three years our chapter could not function without his administration and leadership.