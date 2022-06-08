 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FFA holds annual parent/member awards banquet

Honorary Degree

Pctured, from left, are FFA Advisor Mike Graham, Steven Brewen and Joanna Mathes with their Honorary Chapter FFA Degrees, FFA Advisor Laura Bittle, and FFA Advisor Rusty Allgier.

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter held their annual Parent/Member Banquet May 10. High School Principal Craig Gibbs gave the welcome. After dinner, several awards were presented.

Joanna Mathes and Steven Brewen were presented the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree. Mathes has been a counselor at the high school for a number of years. She helps to ensure the students are on track to have a quality line up of agriculture courses to take. She works tirelessly with the program to provide guidance to our students for their success during and post high school. She is also an avid supporter of the spring greenhouse plant sales.

Brewen has provided many meals for our chapter with Brewen Processing and Catering. In recent years, he has been instrumental in providing identification cuts of meat for the Mineral Area College TSAs, Southeast District Career Development Events, and other competitions.

The Star Greenhand, Chapter Star Farmer, Star Chapter Agribusiness, and Chapter Star in Agricultural Placement were presented. These awards are based on the member’s participation in FFA, their S.A.E. program, and their scholastic achievements. Pakey Matthews was the recipient of the Star Greenhand award. The Star Chapter Farmer was awarded to Autumn Spain. The Chapter Star in Agribusiness award went to Katie Rohan. The Chapter Star in Ag. Placement award was presented Ava Laut. Also recognized were the career development event teams, proficiency award winners, those who received the scholarship pin, and those who received their state and area FFA degrees.

After the awards ceremony the new FFA officers were installed. The new FFA officers for 2022-2023 are President Leah Thompson, Vice President Corgan Gerler, Secretary Ashley Avalos, Treasurers Wesley DuLaney and Gavin Graham, Reporters Mattie Miller and Terri Duffel, Sentinel Grant Wagner, Historian Grace Lewis, Parliamentarian Emmalee Pierson, 2nd Vice President Addie Shetley.

