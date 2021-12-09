FFA holds Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony

November 18, the Fredericktown FFA Chapter held its annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony in the high school cafeteria.

Earlier that day the first year Ag students dyed their hands green in honor of this occasion. That night they received their Greenhand pin and the second year Ag students received their chapter pin.

A few requirements to receive these honors for Chapter Degree include: Have a satisfactory scholastic record, 180 hours of systematic school instruction in agricultural education, effectively led a group discussion for 15 minutes.

Qualifications for Greenhand Degree are: recite the 5 paragraph National FFA Creed, and have future plans for starting a supervised agricultural experience (SAE).

We finished out the night with a cake social and an Ag facilities open house. All members and guests had a great time and look forward to future events.

