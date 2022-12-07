 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FFA holds Greenhand, Chapter Degree Ceremony

November 3, the Fredericktown FFA Chapter held its annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony in the high school cafeteria.

Earlier in the day, the first year Ag students dyed their hands green in honor of this occasion. That night they received their Greenhand pins which are bronze to signify hardness endurance.

Qualifications for the Greenhand Degree are: recite the 5 paragraph National FFA Creed, and have future plans for starting a supervised agricultural experience (SAE).

The second year Ag students received their chapter pin which is silver to signify, just how there are more precious metals than silver, there are more precious laurels to be won in our organization.

A few requirements to receive these honors for Chapter Degree include: Have a satisfactory scholastic record, 180 hours of systematic school instruction in agricultural education, effectively led a group discussion for 15 minutes.

Sydney Felts, Chapter Degree recipient recited her Ag Science II speech for the group on the Missouri Cattle Industry. Becca Mangold, Greenhand Degree recipient recited the FFA Creed. The FFA Creed was written by E.M. Tiffany and adopted by the FFA organization in 1930. FFA members since have recited the five paragraph creed from memory in Agricultural Education Classes.

We finished out the night with a cake social and an Ag facilities open house. All members and guests had a great time and look forward to future events.

