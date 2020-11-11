FFA holds Pumpkin Carving and Costume Contests

During all the commotion of 2020, our Fredericktown FFA Chapter is sticking together through these hard times to keep our community positive.

Our October meeting is always a favorite among chapter members and advisors.

October 20, we had our pumpkin carving and costume contest meeting. We had our meeting to take care of business. Then we had fun. Everyone had the option to dress up in their best costume. This year there were many great costumes. The winners of the costume contest were first place Emilie Parsley and Junior Kelley as Bonnie and Clyde, second place was Emma Chandler as a The Plague Doctor, and third place was Seth Williams as Enderman, a Minecraft character.

There’s nothing which puts you in the Halloween spirit more than pulling out guts and carving into a pumpkin. The winners of our pumpkin carving contest were, first place Bailey White and Sophie Rehkop, second place Junior Kelley and Eli Aslinger, and third place was Brock Kelley, Autumn Spain, and Maddie Sutton.

The top three winners of the costume and pumpkin carving contest all won cash prizes.

