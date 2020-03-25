FFA meets with the Fredericktown Rotary

Several members of the Fredericktown High School FFA (Future Farmers of America) were the guests of the Fredericktown Rotary Club March 16.
Each FFA member talked about his or her future plans and accomplishments.
The Fredericktown Ag. Department currently has 148 students from the High School enrolled in an Agricultural Education Class. They also serve the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School with an exploratory program that has around 30-45 students who learn the very basics of what agriculture is and what it does for our society.
You have free articles remaining.
The students in the high school have many different classes they can take through the FFA program, and they help decide what classes are offered by a survey of their own interests at the beginning of every year. Because of what students have indicated, FFA offers three classes designed to emphasize Agricultural Construction and Mechanics, Greenhouse Operations and Management, and Agri-business courses.
Many FFA students enjoy working with animals and outdoors, because of this a Conservation and Natural Resources course is offered and students can take a course called “Advanced Animal Science.” All these class offerings are in addition to what the students would take the first two years of high school; Ag. Science I and Ag. Science II.
If a student is enrolled in an agricultural education class, he or she has the opportunity to be a member of our nation's largest youth organization, the National FFA Organization. Through the FFA, students learn a variety of leadership and "life" skills.
Every year FFA compiles from the students' own records what they have contributed to our local economy. This past year Fredericktown FFA students, through their Supervised Agricultural Educational Experience (SAE) programs contributed $450,897 to our local Madison County Economy by working at and owning a variety of jobs and businesses. FFA programs strive to teach students financial responsibility, community, and cooperation by practicing the three circle model of Ag. Ed.: 1. Classroom Instruction, 2. SAE, and 3. FFA.
Our local FFA chapter has a very strong tradition in our Area, District, and State and is helping to shape young people to become better leaders and members of society.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!