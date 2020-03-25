FFA meets with the Fredericktown Rotary

Several members of the Fredericktown High School FFA (Future Farmers of America) were the guests of the Fredericktown Rotary Club March 16.

Each FFA member talked about his or her future plans and accomplishments.

The Fredericktown Ag. Department currently has 148 students from the High School enrolled in an Agricultural Education Class. They also serve the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School with an exploratory program that has around 30-45 students who learn the very basics of what agriculture is and what it does for our society.

The students in the high school have many different classes they can take through the FFA program, and they help decide what classes are offered by a survey of their own interests at the beginning of every year. Because of what students have indicated, FFA offers three classes designed to emphasize Agricultural Construction and Mechanics, Greenhouse Operations and Management, and Agri-business courses.

Many FFA students enjoy working with animals and outdoors, because of this a Conservation and Natural Resources course is offered and students can take a course called “Advanced Animal Science.” All these class offerings are in addition to what the students would take the first two years of high school; Ag. Science I and Ag. Science II.