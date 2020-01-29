{{featured_button_text}}
FFA Public Speaking Institute

Libby Mooney stands in front of the Poehlmann Educational Center for the FFA PSI.

 Photo Provided by Laura Bittle, Ag. Education Instructor

January 4, Libby Mooney, attended Missouri's FFA Public Speaking Institute that was held at the University of Missouri’s Bradford Research Farm in Columbia.

The large group workshops focused on the foundation needed for speaking that is necessary for all contests and communication in general, as well as a session on agriculture advocacy.

The Fundamentals of speaking included; how to develop and deliver key messages, how to understand your audience and how to capture the attention of your audience while provoking action through words. This institute helped gain tips on employment skills for Leadership Development Events, practicing techniques, writing speeches, and overcoming nerves. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments