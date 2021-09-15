FFA member raises State Fair Grand Champion Suffolk Ram

Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA member recently showed sheep while attending the Missouri State Fair.

Emma is a senior at Fredericktown High School. She raises a variety of animals such as sheep, cattle, quail, as well as others as a part of her Supervised Agriculture Experience Program on her family farm in Madison County.

Emma was awarded many different places in the show which included: Grand Champion Suffolk Ram, Reserve Champion AOMB (all other meat breeds) ewe, 2nd place in class Suffolk ewe, and Emma was also awarded with 1st place in the senior division Sheep Skillathon.

Emma says that she loves raising sheep and her favorite thing about it is “because it’s fun.” She also said that she plans to keep her Grand Champion Ram to breed her flock this year.

Emma has been showing for a number of years and enjoys traveling to a variety of shows in numerous states throughout the show season. Emma said she had a lot of fun attending the state fair with her family and is excited to see what this next year holds.

