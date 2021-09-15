 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FFA member raises State Fair Grand Champion Suffolk Ram
0 comments

FFA member raises State Fair Grand Champion Suffolk Ram

{{featured_button_text}}

Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA member recently showed sheep while attending the Missouri State Fair.

Emma is a senior at Fredericktown High School. She raises a variety of animals such as sheep, cattle, quail, as well as others as a part of her Supervised Agriculture Experience Program on her family farm in Madison County.

Emma was awarded many different places in the show which included: Grand Champion Suffolk Ram, Reserve Champion AOMB (all other meat breeds) ewe, 2nd place in class Suffolk ewe, and Emma was also awarded with 1st place in the senior division Sheep Skillathon.

Emma says that she loves raising sheep and her favorite thing about it is “because it’s fun.” She also said that she plans to keep her Grand Champion Ram to breed her flock this year.

Emma has been showing for a number of years and enjoys traveling to a variety of shows in numerous states throughout the show season. Emma said she had a lot of fun attending the state fair with her family and is excited to see what this next year holds.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes
Obituaries

Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes

Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes, 61, died Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born February 29, 1960 in Strafford, Missouri, the daughter of Ray Dean…

Failure of duty
Democrat News

Failure of duty

After the unfolding disaster that we have all witnessed in Afghanistan, the American people expect – and the families of the Marines who were …

Civil War Fashion Show
Democrat News

Civil War Fashion Show

The Warren family, Chris, Twyla and their lovely daughter Abbie visited the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, Aug. 31 to tea…

Linda Ellene Link
Obituaries

Linda Ellene Link

Linda Ellene Link, 68, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born August 5, 1953 at Fredericktown, the daughter of Vernon and Sa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News