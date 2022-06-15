FFA members attend Area 15 Leadership Conference

The conference was held at the Bloomfield High School Gym. The conference purpose was to enhance and improve leadership skills for the chapter officers.

The students gained many skills and had the opportunity to build leadership within their FFA officer team while meeting and gaining ideas from other chapters in the area. The officers discussed qualities of a leader, how the qualities they possess are valuable to the officer team, discussed the value of a Program of Activity document for chapters, and ways to enhance chapter and community involvement and benefits within an agriculture program.