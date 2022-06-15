 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FFA members attend Area 15 Leadership Conference

Area15Leadership Conference 2022

Members who attended the Area 15 Leadership Conference are, from left, Terri Duffel, Ashley Avalos, Addie Shetley, Corgan Gerler, Emmalee Pierson, Mattie Miller, and Grace Lewis.

 Provided by FFA

June 8, 2022 seven of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter officers attended the Area 15 Leadership Conference.

The conference was held at the Bloomfield High School Gym. The conference purpose was to enhance and improve leadership skills for the chapter officers.

The students gained many skills and had the opportunity to build leadership within their FFA officer team while meeting and gaining ideas from other chapters in the area. The officers discussed qualities of a leader, how the qualities they possess are valuable to the officer team, discussed the value of a Program of Activity document for chapters, and ways to enhance chapter and community involvement and benefits within an agriculture program.

All enjoyed the event and are looking forward to the upcoming year.

