FFA members attend state convention

Thirty-one members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter earned the right to attend a trip to the 94th Missouri State FFA Convention which was held in Columbia.

Three of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter members earned one of the state’s highest honors, the State FFA Degree. Roughly 893 members statewide earned their State FFA Degree. This represents the top three percent of the more than 25,000 FFA members in Missouri. Eleven chapter members were recognized on stage for being the Area 15 winner in one of the 47 Proficiency award categories. Layni Kinkead received first place in Outdoor Recreation and Katie Rohan received second place in Agricultural Education among other students in the state.

Ava Laut, Katie Rohan, and Autumn Spain all received their State FFA Degree. They join a select list of 243 other members from Fredericktown who have earned their State FFA Degree (formerly called the State Farmer) since the chapter was chartered in 1929.

Students participated in career development events which ranged from Public Speaking to Forestry. All the members that went and participated had fun and are looking forward to next year’s convention.

