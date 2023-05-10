Thirty-five members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter earned the right to attend a trip to the 95th Missouri State FFA Convention which was held in Columbia, Missouri

Three of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter members earned one of the state’s highest honors, the State FFA Degree. Roughly 962 members statewide earned their State FFA Degree. This represents the top three percent of the over 25,000 FFA members in Missouri. 10 chapter members were recognized on stage for being the Area 15 winner in one of the forty-nine Proficiency award categories.

Layni Kinkead, Sophie Rehkop, and Grant Wagner all received their State FFA Degree. They join a select list of 246 other members from Fredericktown who have earned their State FFA Degree (formerly called the State Farmer) since the chapter was charted in 1929.

Leah Thompson placed first in Advanced Public Speaking. She will be moving on to National competition this fall. Layni Kinkead was recognized as Area 15 Star in Placement.

Students participated in career development events that ranged from Public Speaking to Forestry. All the members that went and participated had fun and are looking forward to next year’s convention.