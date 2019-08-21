{{featured_button_text}}
FFA State Fair

Fredericktown FFA members take time out of viewing all the items on the campus at the state fair to take a picture in front of the FFA Building. 

 Photo Provided by Laura Bittle, Ag. Education Instructor

Twelve members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently attended the 2019 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. They left Aug. 8 and spent one night in the fairground youth dorm rooms.

Members attending the fair spent two days viewing exhibits such as livestock shows, art exhibits, and many more items that show the spirit of Missouri. The Missouri State Fair is the showcase of the state’s agriculture. Youth and adults from all over the state participated in the activities, and the local members had a fantastic time seeing and experiencing the best of Missouri’s agriculture.

