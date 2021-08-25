FFA members attend State Fair

Five members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently attended the 2021 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, MO. They left on Aug. 12 and spent one night in the fairground youth dorm rooms.

Members attending the fair spent two days viewing exhibits such as livestock shows, art exhibits, and many more items that show the spirit of Missouri. The Missouri State Fair is the showcase of the state’s agriculture. Youth and adults from all over the state participated in the activities, and the local members had a fantastic time seeing and experiencing the best of Missouri’s agriculture.

Fredericktown FFA member Emma Chandler showed sheep at the MO State Fair this year. Emma’s livestock accomplishments at the fair included: Grand Champion Suffolk Ram, Reserve Champion AOMB ewe, 2nd place in class Suffolk ewe, and Emma also won 1st place in the Senior Division Sheep Skillathon. Emma raises sheep, cattle, quail, and other livestock as part of her Supervised Agricultural Experience Program on her family’s farm in Madison County.

All of the students who attended the fair had a great time exploring the fairgrounds, viewing exhibitor booths, and agriculture from across the state.

