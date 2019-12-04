{{featured_button_text}}
ffa districts

FFA District Fall Public Speaking Contestants are, from left, Alex Sikes, Libby Mooney, Julie Turnbough, Emilie Parsley, Ava Laut, Kenlee Montgomery, Layni Kinkead, Katie Rohan, and Abbie Sullens.

 Submitted by Lidia Myers, chapter reporter

November 7, nine members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter competed in public speaking events sponsored by different Missouri agriculture organizations at the district level.

The purpose for the contests is to develop individual public speaking skills and to promote interests and awareness of the various aspects of each of the six industries, which include: Missouri Cooperatives, Pork Producers, Cattlemen’s Association, Young Farmers and Young Farm Wives, Soil and Water, as well as Missouri Quarter Horse.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The following Fredericktown FFA members participated at the district level: Layni Kinkead -Missouri Cattlemen's, Julie Turnbough–Missouri Institute of Cooperatives, Abbey Sullens Soil and Water, Libby Mooney and Kenlee -Young Farmers and Young Farm Wives, Kati Rohan and Alex Sikes- in Missouri Quarter Horse Association, Ava Laut - and Emilie Parsley-in Missouri Pork Producers.

Ava Laut received first place in the Missouri Pork Producers and will be representing the Southeast District in February at the Missouri State Pork Producers Convention. Libby Mooney received second place in the Young Farmers and Young Farm Wives.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments