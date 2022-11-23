FFA members compete in district fall public speaking events

November 10, eleven members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter competed in public speaking events sponsored by different Missouri agriculture organizations at the district level.

The purpose for the contests is to develop individual public speaking skills and to promote interests and awareness of the various aspects of each of the six industries, which include: Missouri Cooperatives, Pork Producers, Cattlemen’s Association, Young Farmers and Young Farm Wives, Missouri Teach Ag, Missouri Pet Breeders Association, Missouri Sheep Producers, Soil and Water, as well as Missouri Quarter Horse.

The following members received first place and will be advancing to the state level of competition: Leah Thompson-MO Forest Products, Donnie Laut-MO Pork Producers, Sera Tarkington-MO Quarter Horse Association, Izzy Pirtle-MO Teach Ag, Sydney Feltz-MO Cattlemens, and Elijah Killian-Soil and Water.

Ashley Avalos, Zach Tuller, Pakey Matthews, Ella Clauser, and Ethan Vance all represented the Fredericktown FFA chapter well.