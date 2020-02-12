FFA members earn recognition through Proficiency Award Program

For the past ninety-two years members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter have received many honors for their participation in FFA programs.

The FFA Proficiency Award program is a national program which recognizes students for keeping accurate records on their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. This program also honors students for their leadership involvement in the FFA, their school, and community.

Recently, 11 members of the local FFA chapter submitted 13 proficiency award applications at the area level. Eight members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter were named area proficiency award winners. Those winning first place in their respective category were: Kenlee Montgomery-Ag. Education; Dylan Thurman-Ag Sales-Placement; Josh Silliven- Agricultural Services; Libby Mooney-Beef Production-Entrepreneurship; Emilie Parsley-Outdoor recreation; Garrett Graham-Poultry Production; Abbie Sullens-Small Animal Production & Care; Seth Laut-Swine Production-Placement. All of these students will advance to competition at the State FFA level. If selected as state winners, they will compete for national recognition later this summer.

Other students who competed this year in the FFA proficiency award program were Coby Rouse, Zack Link, and Parker Brown.