FFA members earn recognition through Proficiency Award Program

For the past ninety-two years members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter have received many honors for their participation in FFA programs.
The FFA Proficiency Award program is a national program which recognizes students for keeping accurate records on their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. This program also honors students for their leadership involvement in the FFA, their school, and community.
Recently, 11 members of the local FFA chapter submitted 13 proficiency award applications at the area level. Eight members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter were named area proficiency award winners. Those winning first place in their respective category were: Kenlee Montgomery-Ag. Education; Dylan Thurman-Ag Sales-Placement; Josh Silliven- Agricultural Services; Libby Mooney-Beef Production-Entrepreneurship; Emilie Parsley-Outdoor recreation; Garrett Graham-Poultry Production; Abbie Sullens-Small Animal Production & Care; Seth Laut-Swine Production-Placement. All of these students will advance to competition at the State FFA level. If selected as state winners, they will compete for national recognition later this summer.
Other students who competed this year in the FFA proficiency award program were Coby Rouse, Zack Link, and Parker Brown.
The FFA Proficiency Award program recognizes outstanding FFA members for their Supervised Agriculture Experience Programs and their outstanding leadership. There are forty-nine national award areas which recognize FFA members for achievement in activities leading to careers in agriculture.
FFA members develop leadership skills and are preparing for one or more of the 300 careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. FFA programs allow members the opportunity to practically apply the knowledge they gain in the classroom to real-world experiences. They also measure their expertise through local, state and national competitions.
Along with the proficiency award competition, the 2020-2021 Area 15 Officers were chosen. Out of the twelve candidates, nine were chosen. Gennifer Matlock was the officer candidate for the Fredericktown FFA Chapter