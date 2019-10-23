{{featured_button_text}}
FFA Grasslands Team

District Third Place Grasslands Team members are, from left, Daniel Bathe, Zach Link, Adrianna Whitmore, and Gennifer Matlock.

 Photo Provided by Mike Graham

Four members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently participated in the annual grasslands evaluation competition sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and the United State Department of Agriculture.

The competition includes the evaluation of soil and detection of slope, identification of plant species, recognition of appropriate livestock stocking rates, soil test analysis, as well as present and desired wildlife habitat. These factors are rated to help determine the quality of an agricultural grassland area. The contest was held on a Perry County farm. This year’s team members were Daniel Bathe, Zach Link, Gennifer Matlock, and Adrianna Whitmore.

