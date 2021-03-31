FFA members participate in Leadership Contests

Members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently traveled to Kelly-Benton High School to participate in the Area 15 FFA Leadership Development Events (LDEs).

The following members for the Fredericktown FFA submitted FFA books and received first place and blue ribbons, qualifying them for state competition:, Incomplete Record book, Placement: Leah Thompson,; Incomplete Record book, Ownership: Gavin Graham; Complete Record book, Ownership: Katie Rohan; and Complete Record book, Placement; Ava Laut. Treasurer Book: Garrett Graham and Katie Rohan; Secretary Book: Layni Kinkead; Scrapbook: Sophie Rehkop and Bailey White

Also at the LDEs, students have speaking contests that build their ability to be poised and confident in front of people while delivering a speech. Any student that received 3rd place or better will know move on to district contest. The following individuals participated: FFA Creed was given by Leah Thompson, received 2nd place, Division I public speaking was Gavin Graham, he received 1st place, Division II speaker was Julie Turnbough, received 2nd place, and Advanced Prepared Public speaking was Ava Laut, receiving 2nd place. Also competing in individual events was Ashley Avalos in Employment Skills. Leah Thompson, Gavin Graham, Julie Turnbough, and Ava Laut will be advancing to districts.

In team events, Fredericktown has traditionally had a very strong showing in parliamentary procedure, and this year was no different. The team of Billy Kelley, Autumn Spain, Maddie Sutton, Layni Kinkead, Sophie Rehkop, and Bailey White took 1st place at Area and will now move on to the district level. The FFA Knowledge team of Gavin Graham, Leah Thompson, Jackson Smith, and Wyatt Sanders received 1st place at the area and will move onto the district level of competition. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team placed 1st at the area level moving onto districts. The Conduct team consisted of: Kole Politte, Sadie Gibson, Madison Weekley, Corgan Gerler, Aaron Smith, Terri Duffel, Ruben Pirtle, and Tanner Berrey. All of the students performed very well and represented the school in a professional and dignified way.

