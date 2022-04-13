FFA members participate in leadership contests

Members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently traveled to Kelly-Benton High School to participate in the Area 15 FFA Leadership Development Events (LDEs).

The following members for the Fredericktown FFA submitted FFA books and received first place and blue ribbons, qualifying them for state competition:, Incomplete Record book, Placement: Donnie Laut IV, Incomplete Record book, Ownership: Pakey Mathews, Complete Record book, Placement; Grant Wagner, Scrapbook: Sophie Rehkop, and Electronic Scrapbook: Sophie Rehkop and Bailey White.

Also at the LDEs, students have speaking contests which build their ability to be poised and confident in front of people while delivering a speech. Any student who received third place or better will now move on to district contest. The following individuals participated: Division I Public Speaking: Erika Robbs, 1st Place, Division II Public Speaking: Leah Thompson, 1st Place, Division II Public Speaking: Ashley Avalos, 2nd Place, Extemporaneous Speaking, Emma Chandler, 3rd Place, Advanced Prepared Public Speaking, Ava Laut, 2nd place, and Employment Skills/ Job Interview: Katie Rohan, 1st place.

In team events, Fredericktown has traditionally had a very strong showing in parliamentary procedure, and this year was no different. The team of Billy Kelley, Sophie Rehkop, Layni Kinkead, Zach Tuller, Grant Wagner, Sera Tarkington, Ava Laut, and Makayla Bowman took 1st place at Area and will now move on to the district level. The FFA Knowledge team of Ella Clauser, Clara Basden, Emily Todd, Cailyn Starkey received 3rd place at the area and will move on to the district level of competition. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team placed 1st at the area level moving onto districts. The Conduct team consisted of: Pakey Mathews, Emily Todd, Cailyn Starkey, Izzy Pirtle, Clara Basden, Ella Clauser, and Sydney Feltz.

All of the students performed very well and represented the school in a professional and dignified way.

