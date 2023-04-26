The Fredericktown FFA Chapter was represented at the Area XV Banquet April 4, in Jackson.

Gavin Graham, local chapter treasurer was installed as the Area XV President for the 2023-2024 year.

The chapter and its members received several awards including ten proficiency award wins.

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter was recognized for its many accomplishments including those from recent area contest: Leah Thompson (Completed Placement Record Book), Grant Thompson (Beginning Placement Record Book), Gavin Graham (Completed Ownership Record Book), Ashley Avalos (Secretary’s Book), Gavin Graham (Treasurer’s Book), Terri Duffel and Mattie Miller (Chapter Scrapbook- Paper and Electronic Divisions).

Layni Kinkead received Area Star Placement. She will be competing at the State FFA Convention. The chapter was also recognized for placing first in Area Rituals. The Fredericktown Chapter also received the District Sweepstakes Award.