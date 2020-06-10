FFA members selected for the Missouri Agribusiness Academy
FFA members selected for the Missouri Agribusiness Academy

Two sophomore members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter were recently selected for the opportunity to participate in the Missouri Agribusiness Academy sponsored by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Each year thirty members from across the state are selected to participate in the Missouri Agribusiness Academy from hundreds of applicants.

Ava Laut and Katie Rohan were selected to interview for a chance to engage with a variety of agribusiness statewide and potentially have the opportunity to tour agriculture areas and businesses at a later potential date.

The academy showcases hundreds of different careers related to agriculture by allowing students to travel, participate daily in agriculture discussion with the other members, and see up close how important agriculture is to our state and nation.

