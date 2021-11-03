FFA members take second in grasslands evaluation contest

Four members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter recently participated in the annual grasslands evaluation competition sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and the United State Department of Agriculture.

The competition includes evaluation of soil and detection of slope, identification of plant species, recognition of appropriate livestock stocking rates, soil test analysis, as well as present and desired wildlife habitat. These factors are rated and then will help determine the quality of an agricultural grassland area. The contest was held in Perryville on a local farm.