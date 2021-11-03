 Skip to main content
FFA members take second in grasslands evaluation contest
FFA members take second in grasslands evaluation contest

FHS FFA grasslands evaluation team members are, from left, Emma Chandler, Julie Turnbough, Sera Tarkington, and Kylee Helms.

Four members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter recently participated in the annual grasslands evaluation competition sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and the United State Department of Agriculture.

The competition includes evaluation of soil and detection of slope, identification of plant species, recognition of appropriate livestock stocking rates, soil test analysis, as well as present and desired wildlife habitat. These factors are rated and then will help determine the quality of an agricultural grassland area. The contest was held in Perryville on a local farm.

Team members were Emma Chandler, Kylee Helms, Julie Turnbough, and Sera Tarkington. The Fredericktown team received second place.

