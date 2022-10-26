FFA members tour University of Missouri

October 12, nine members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter along with Mrs. Bittle and Mr. Tom Mooney attended a tour of the University of Missouri to explore the campus and gain information for a variety of major options offered at the university.

The group stayed in Columbia the evening before the tour and had a meal at The Heidelberg, a local establishment downtown.

The students had the opportunity to hear presentations from Agriculture Business and Management, Animal Sciences, Plant Sciences, Environmental Sciences, and Agricultural Systems Technology within the College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR).

After the major presentations the students toured campus, Tiger Garden, which is a student run floral shop.

All students enjoyed this eye-opening trip and are looking forward to preparing to further their education and gain employment after high school.