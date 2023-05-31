Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

April 11, 15 FFA members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter met to be interviewed for an office position for the 2023-2024 school year.

Students fill out an application outlining their FFA involvement, extracurricular actives, and objectives behind applying for an officer position and goals during and after high school. The application and interview scores are combined to comprise the final scores and the panel of community judges recommends the slate of officers for the upcoming year.

The following were selected to a position, approved by the Fredericktown FFA Chapter at the April meeting and officially installed at the Parent Member Banquet in May. The Fredericktown FFA Officers for the 2023-24 year are: President Gavin Graham, Vice President Leah Thompson, Secretary Ashley Avalos, Treasurer Terri Duffel and Pakey Matthews, Reporter Mattie Miller and Clara Basden, Sentinel Corgan Gerler, Historian Izzy Pirtle, Parliamentarian Emily Todd, 2nd Vice President Addie Shetley, Assistant Secretary Ella Clauser, Assistant Treasurer Zach Tuller, Assistant Reporter Alivia Jones, Assistant Historian Donnie Laut.

We are looking forward to a successful year.