 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FFA Officers Attend 2022 LEAD Conference

  • 0
LEAD 2022 group

Fredericktown FFA members who attended the LEAD Conference are, from left, front row, Emmalee Pierson, Addie Shetley, Mattie Miller, Terri Duffel, Leah Thompson, Grace Lewis; back row, Corgan Gerler, Gavin Graham, and Grant Wagner.

 Provided by FFA

June 3, Fredericktown FFA chapter officers attended the Learn-Educate-Advance-Develop (LEAD) Conference at Cape Career and Tech Center.

During the conference, the officer team worked together to set goals, develop and plan a program of activities, and explored team work. Students evaluated skills and leadership qualities of themselves and team members to establish a base for the upcoming year for the officer team. One of the focuses of the day was how the officers can effectively grow leaders while planning, recruiting, and retaining quality members and activities to serve the chapter and community.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Michael Prince

Justin Michael Prince

Justin Michael Prince, 34 of De Soto, Missouri died Tuesday, May 19, 2022, in Sumter, South Carolina. He was born October 7, 1987, in Festus, …

Mary Jo McMillian

Mary Jo McMillian

Mary Jo McMillian, 71, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born September 17, 1950, in Fredericktown to Lester…

What I saw at the border

What I saw at the border

Over the last 16 months, we have seen a steady deterioration in our border security as President Joe Biden’s disastrous policies have not only…

'Every step counts'

'Every step counts'

Throughout the month of May a group of citizens focused on getting active and healthy. The challenge was to walk a full marathon within the month. 

Roy File

Roy File

Roy File, 71, of Fredericktown, died Monday, May 16, 2022.

Ronald David King

Ronald David King

Ronald David King, 73, died Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born June 24, 1948 in Fredericktown, the son of Simon Leo and Martha Iola (McDowell) King.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News