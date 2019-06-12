{{featured_button_text}}
FFA Officers

Members who attended the LEAD Conference are, from left, front row, Gennifer Matlock, Libby Mooney, Kenlee Montgomery; back row, Augi Hovis, Zach Link, Garrett Graham, Seth Laut, Lidia Myers, and Hunter Bellew.

 Provided by Laura Bittle, Ag. Education Instructor

On May 31st Fredericktown chapter officers attended the Learn-Educate-Advance-Develop (LEAD) Conference at Cape Career and Tech Center.

During the conference, the officer team worked together to set goals, develop and plan a program of activities, and explored team work.

