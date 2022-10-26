 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FFA officers participate in Area Rituals Contest

Area Rituals Group Photo

Fredericktown FFA members at the Area Rituals Contest are: Leah Thompson, Corgan Gerler, Gavin Graham, Ashley Avalos, Grace Lewis, Mattie Miller, Addie Shetley, Terri Duffel, Emmalee Pierson, and Grant Wagner.

 Provided by FFA

If you have ever been to an FFA meeting, you know that there is a specific way that the meeting has to be held.

Each officer has to say a certain part and each has the responsibility to know that part by memory. In the FFA this ritual is known as Opening Ceremonies.

Recently, officers of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter participated in a competition against other area FFA chapters to see which chapter is the best at conducting this ceremony. The officers attending were expected to conduct opening and closing ceremonies, which includes the Pledge of Allegiance. Judging criteria included voice, accuracy, and poise.

The officers who represented the Fredericktown FFA Chapter were President – Leah Thompson, Vice President-Corgan Gerler, Treasurer-Gavin Graham, Secretary-Ashley Avalos, Sentinel-Grace Lewis, Reporter-Mattie Miller, Student Advisor- Addie Shetley. Terri Duffel, Emmalee Pierson, and Grant Wagner also attended rituals.

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter received first place in the 2022 Area 15 Rituals Contest.

