FFA officers participate in Area Rituals Contest
FFA officers participate in Area Rituals Contest

FFA Rituals

Fredericktown FFA Officers

 Photo Provided by Laura Bittle, Ag. Education Instructor

If you have ever been to an FFA meeting, you know that there is a specific way that the meeting has to be held.

Each officer has to say a certain part and each has the responsibility to know that part by memory. In the FFA, this ritual is known as Opening Ceremonies.

Recently, officers of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter participated in a competition against other area FFA chapters to see which chapter is the best at conducting this ceremony.

Current events of this year have caused things to be a little different , instead of each team meeting at a school and performing in front of judges, we sent in a video of our team's performance. Judging criteria included voice, accuracy, and poise. It took about a week for the results to come back. The officer team met one evening and awaited the results with pizza and ice cream. The Fredericktown FFA Chapter placed second in the competition.

The officers who represented the Fredericktown FFA Chapter were President Gennifer Matlock, Vice President Emilie Parsley, Treasurer Garrett Graham, Secretary Layni Kinkead, Sentinel Autumn Spain, Reporter-Sophie Rehkop, and Student Advisor Katie Rohan.

