FFA receives BOAC grant aimed at developing rural communities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each year, the Building Our American Communities (BOAC) Grant Program provides grants to Missouri 4-H clubs and FFA chapters for projects aimed at developing and advancing Missouri’s rural communities.

Daniel Bathe, Fredericktown FFA 2nd Vice President filled out and the chapter received the BOAC grant for 2019-2020.

The project selected by the Fredericktown FFA Officers was to refurbish and replace some of the beds at The Garden, located behind Napa Auto Tire and Parts in Fredericktown. The Garden is a community garden residents of Fredericktown and Madison County can utilize for the production of vegetables, flowers, pollinator species of plants, or just have a place to relax and enjoy nature. The Garden is open to the community and the vegetables grown are available for picking by the community, donated to the food pantry, etc.

If you are interested in adopting a bed or would like more information about The Garden contact: Juli Kline 573-561-3715 or Juli.kline@gmail.com, or Shana Sorg, MU Extension Nutrition and Health Education Specialist at 573-783-3303"