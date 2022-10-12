 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FFA September meeting

ffa meeting

FFA Super Farmer Contest winners are Addie Shetley, Gavin Graham, Lane Mathes, and Koby Wood.

 Provided by FHS FFA

Our September chapter meeting was Sept. 20.

We conducted the usual business portion of the FFA meeting and then had a Super Farmer Contest. Our super farmer contest is a course of many obstacles that you run through as a group of four and you try to your best ability to make it through with the fastest time.

This year the obstacles included: stacking hay bales, finding yarn in a bucket of corn, hauling feed sacs from one bucket to another, filling a tub up with water using a bucket, and winding up an extension cord.

Our winning group was Addie Shetley, Gavin Graham, Lane Matthes, and Koby Wood.

