FFA September meeting

Our September chapter meeting was Sept. 20.
We conducted the usual business portion of the FFA meeting and then had a Super Farmer Contest. Our super farmer contest is a course of many obstacles that you run through as a group of four and you try to your best ability to make it through with the fastest time.
This year the obstacles included: stacking hay bales, finding yarn in a bucket of corn, hauling feed sacs from one bucket to another, filling a tub up with water using a bucket, and winding up an extension cord.
Our winning group was Addie Shetley, Gavin Graham, Lane Matthes, and Koby Wood.