 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FFA September Meeting
0 comments

FFA September Meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Super Farmer winners

FFA Super Farmer Contest winners are Dalton Winick, Katie Rohan, Shane Miller, and Michael Weekley.

 Photo Provided by Laura Bittle

Our first official chapter meeting was September 15.

We met on the soccer field outside in order to social distance with one another. We conducted the usual business portion of the FFA meeting and then had a Super Farmer Contest.

Our super farmer contest is a course of many obstacles that you run through as a group of four. You try to your best ability to make it through with the fastest time. This year the obstacles included stacking hay bales, finding yarn in a hay stack, hauling feed sacks from one bucket to another, and untangling a water hose.

Our winning group was Dalton Winick, Katie Rohan, Shane Miller, and Michael Weekley.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Just being a kid
Democrat News

Just being a kid

Halloween is a time for kids and adults alike to dress up as their favorite characters, eat lots of candy and just have fun for the day. Kids …

John D. Womack
Obituaries

John D. Womack

John D. Womack, 76, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born March 3, 1944 in Fredericktown, the son of Emanuel L. Womack and Irene (Darne…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News