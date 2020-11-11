FFA September Meeting

Our first official chapter meeting was September 15.
We met on the soccer field outside in order to social distance with one another. We conducted the usual business portion of the FFA meeting and then had a Super Farmer Contest.
Our super farmer contest is a course of many obstacles that you run through as a group of four. You try to your best ability to make it through with the fastest time. This year the obstacles included stacking hay bales, finding yarn in a hay stack, hauling feed sacks from one bucket to another, and untangling a water hose.
Our winning group was Dalton Winick, Katie Rohan, Shane Miller, and Michael Weekley.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!