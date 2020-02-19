FFA Spotlight: Daniel Bathe

Daniel is the son of Dan and Shonda Bathe.
He attends Fredericktown High School as a senior and is the 2nd Vice President of the FFA. As 2nd Vice President it is his job to fill out all grants to help benefit the FFA and his community. He is very active in the FFA, attending all meetings and participating in multiple career development events.
Daniel's Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of raising chickens, but hopes to get a part time job this summer.
Daniel's plans after high school are to attend the University of Missouri, Columbia to obtain a degree in chemistry, then receive his pharmaceutical license through the Mizzou Extension at the University of Missouri, Kansas City.