FFA Spotlight

Elizabeth Mooney examines the wing of one of her pullets.

 Photo Provided by Laura Bittle, Ag. Education Instructor

Elizabeth is the son of Tom and Becky Mooney.

She attends Fredericktown High School as a senior. Elizabeth is the president in the Fredericktown FFA program.

Her Supervised Agricultural Experience is a honey processing business (Moon-Bee Honey), small cow-calf operation, summer produce sales, raising and selling pumpkins, straw sales, and raising pullets to sell.

Elizabeth is very active in the FFA program. She participates in the State Fair, SEMO Fair, fall public speaking, and on Career and Leadership Development Event teams.

Other school activities would include Beta Club, Science Club, marching band, Scholar Bowl, and Student Council. Elizabeth’s FFA goals are to get her American Farmer Degree. Her plan after high school is to attend Mineral Area College for two years, then transfer to the University of Missouri Columbia to major in biology education.

