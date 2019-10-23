{{featured_button_text}}
Kenlee Montgomery

Kenlee Montgomery sets out a round bale for her cattle. 

 Photo Provided by Laura Bittle, Ag. Education Instructor

Kenlee is the daughter of Brian and Nikki Montgomery. She attends Fredericktown High School as a senior.

Kenlee is the vice president in the Fredericktown FFA program. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience includes beef cattle production and working at Cureton Livestock Market.

Kenlee is very active in the FFA program. She participates in the State Fair, SEMO Fair, fall public speaking, and has been on numerous Career and Leadership Development Event teams.

Other school activities include Beta Club and playing for the FHS Softball team.

Kenlees’s FFA goals are to get her State and American FFFA Degree. Her plan after high school is to attend Mineral Area College for two years, then transfer to the University of Missouri Columbia to major in radiography technology.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments