Gavin Graham is the son of Mike and Kendra Graham. He attends Fredericktown High school as a junior, and he is the treasurer for the FFA Chapter.

Gavin's Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of three parts. They are working on his grandfather’s farm as a hired farmhand, his beef production entrepreneurship were he owns and raises roughly 50 head of beef cattle, and his final SAE; poultry production, were raises laying hens and sells eggs to local customers.

Gavin is very active in the FFA, attending meetings and participating in multiple CDE’s, LDE’s, and public speaking events. His favorite thing to do in the FFA program is competing in the SEMO tractor driving contest.

Gavin has many goals for his FFA career, becoming chapter president next year, getting his state degree, then following up with getting his American degree. He has also recently been elected area 15 president for the upcoming year.

His plans after high school are to attend college at MAC and later transfer to the University of Missouri to pursue a degree in animal science.