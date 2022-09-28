 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FFA spotlight on Wesley DuLaney

  • 0
wd cut tree

Wesley DuLaney cuts a tree.

 Provided by FHS FFA

This week's FFA Spotlight is Wesley DuLaney.

Wesley is the son of Cindy and Steve DuLaney. He attends Fredericktown High school as a senior, and he is the Treasurer in the FFA program.

Wesley's Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of two parts. He works at New Warehouse Tire and Madison Metal Works. He also owns his own business where he sells wood and projects he constructs.

He is very active in the FFA, attending all meetings and participating in multiple events. His favorite thing to do in the FFA program is competing in the tractor driving contest. 

Wesley said he has many goals for his FFA career. He wants to win state for ag mechanics and have a winning SAE proficiency award in the spring. His plans after high school are to continue working at New Warehouse Tire and Madison Medal Works for a few years.

People are also reading…

Then when he gets enough money saved up in a few years, he’s going to buy his own welder and go to the oil fields in North Dakota or Oklahoma and weld for 5-10 years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Ride of Remembrance'

'Ride of Remembrance'

The 4th annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run made its way through Fredericktown, Friday and Saturday. This year's ride consisted of more than 400 …

Pioneer Days to return Sept. 23-25

Pioneer Days to return Sept. 23-25

The Annual Pioneer Days in Marquand returns with a full schedule of events Sept. 23-25. The event marks the unofficial start of the fall season.

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Grant Harrison Ragland, 27, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, to Abigail Grace Miller, 23, of FredericktownGary Franklin Ward III, 22, of Fredericktown…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Michael J. Hill to Michael J. Hill, TrusteeWD: Sally M. Toole to Sally M. Toole, TrusteeWD: Candice Thomas to Herbert Jones & wifeQCD:…

Search for the best chili in town

The Chili Cook-off will return to East Main Street this year,  but with a few changes. The biggest change is the Fredericktown Fire Department…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News