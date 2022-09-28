FFA spotlight on Wesley DuLaney

This week's FFA Spotlight is Wesley DuLaney.

Wesley is the son of Cindy and Steve DuLaney. He attends Fredericktown High school as a senior, and he is the Treasurer in the FFA program.

Wesley's Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of two parts. He works at New Warehouse Tire and Madison Metal Works. He also owns his own business where he sells wood and projects he constructs.

He is very active in the FFA, attending all meetings and participating in multiple events. His favorite thing to do in the FFA program is competing in the tractor driving contest.

Wesley said he has many goals for his FFA career. He wants to win state for ag mechanics and have a winning SAE proficiency award in the spring. His plans after high school are to continue working at New Warehouse Tire and Madison Medal Works for a few years.

Then when he gets enough money saved up in a few years, he’s going to buy his own welder and go to the oil fields in North Dakota or Oklahoma and weld for 5-10 years.