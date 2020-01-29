{{featured_button_text}}
FFA Spotlight

Parker Brown waits on the next group of calves to sort.

 Photo Provided by Laura Bittle, Ag. Education Instructor

Parker is the son of Paul and Lisa Brown. He attends Fredericktown as a senior.

His Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of being a ranch hand, and working for Cureton Livestock as well as Tom Mooney.

He is very active in the FFA, attending all meetings and participating in multiple career development events. Parker plans to make this year "The best of the best!"

Parker’s FFA goal is to gain his obtain proficiency award in Beef Production Placement and be at all the FFA meetings his senior year.

After high school Parker plans to go into the workforce as a union construction laborer.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments