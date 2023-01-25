FFA Spotlight This Week is on Emmalee Pierson

Emmalee is the daughter of Ericka and Daniel Pierson. She attends Fredericktown High school as a junior. She is the Parliamentarian in the FFA Chapter.

Emmalee ‘s Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of two parts. The first part is working at Pinecrest, where she lifeguards at the pool and lake, prepares and serves meals, and cleans the dining hall and cabins. The second part is working at Subway, where she makes sandwiches for customers and cleans the lobby.

She is very active in the FFA, attending all meetings and participating in career and leadership development events.

Emmalee’s favorite thing about FFA is the costume and pumpkin carving contests.

She has many goals for her FFA career, some of which she’s already achieved. One of them was becoming a chapter officer. Her goal for FFA is to get more people interested and involved in FFA. Her plans after high school are to attend college to become an RN, and eventually get a job as an ER nurse.