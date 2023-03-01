Grace is the granddaughter of Sarah Beth Miller.

She attends Fredericktown High school as a junior, and is the Historian in the FFA Chapter.

Her Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of two parts. The first part is working at Sonic, where she takes customer’s orders, prepares them, and delivers them to the customers. The second part is babysitting on the weekends.

She is very active in the FFA, attending all meetings and participating in career and leadership development events. Her favorite thing about FFA is the FFA Hayride and attending National Convention.

Grace has many goals for her FFA career, some of which she’s already achieved. One of them becoming a chapter officer. Her goal for FFA is to get more people interested and involved in FFA.

Her plans after High School are to attend an Ag Program at SEMO and later on find a career path that suits her interests.