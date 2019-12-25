{{featured_button_text}}
FFA Spotlight

Abbie Sullens

 Photo Provided by Laura Bittle, Ag. Education Instructor

Abbie Sullens is the daughter of Alicen and Rusty King.

She attends Fredericktown as a senior. She is the secretary in the FFA program.

Abbie's Supervised Agricultural Experience consist of a beef cattle operation on her family farm as well as farrowing at Lauts hog farm.

She is very active in the FFA, attending all meetings and participating in multiple career development events, and public speaking. Abbie’s FFA goal is to gain her American degree.

After high school Abbie plans to attend the University of Missouri, Columbia to achieve a pre-vet degree then transfer to Texas A&M or continue school at Mizzou to get a doctorate in veterinary medicine and surgery.

