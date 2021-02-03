Lane Mathes is the feature of the FFA Spotlight this week.

Lane is a sophomore at Fredericktown High School. His parents are Travis and Joanna Mathes.

His Supervised Agriculture Experience Program consists of working for the Fredericktown R-1 School District as a mower on the mowing crew. Lane has received his Greenhand and Chapter Degrees, is a regular during FFA Fruit Sales, and enjoys going to FFA meetings.

His FFA goals are to keep attending meetings, taking as many Agriculture Classes as possible, and possibly become an FFA Officer.

Lane's plans after high school are to attend a trade school and become a Heavy Equipment Mechanic/Diesel Mechanic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0