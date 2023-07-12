Related to this story

Marriage License

Jonas David Spain, 22, of Fredericktown to Schanda Bernice Racer, 23, of Fredericktown

Harry Dale Tinnin

Harry Dale Tinnin, 93, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born January 14, 1930.

Marriage Licenses

William John Couch, 39, of Fredericktown to Stacy Ann Borneman, 37, of Fredericktown

Ready for justice

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosted the official Ribbon Cutting and Open House for the Madison County Justice Center, June 27.