Missouri’s top 30 FFA high school seniors completed the Helping Youth Prepare for Excellence (HYPE) FFA Academy June 27-29th, in Jefferson City.

The three-day intensive program is designed to inform and empower students to effectively engage on pressing agriculture topics. Since 2015, the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council has sponsored and facilitated the academy in conjunction with Missouri FFA. This year’s academy was located at the Capital Plaza Hotel.

Gavin Graham and Leah Thompson represented Fredericktown FFA and participated in the 2023 HYPE Academy.

Over the three-day conference, students participated in sessions promoting advocacy training, social media, communication, and stakeholder collaboration. In addition, topics included overcoming adversity, developing a personal brand, and engaging those with opposing viewpoints. Students learned from farmers, industry representatives, social media experts, and others on how to effectively advocate about issues facing the industry. The group toured the Missouri Soybean Center for Enovation engaging in the on-site benefits of advocating for agriculture. Director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Dr. Jim Spain, vice provost for undergraduate studies at the University of Missouri were just a couple of the keynote speakers that presented to the group.

Participants testified on key issues during mock hearings with legislators at the Missouri Capitol. This year’s topics included waterways infrastructure, ag inspections of CAFOS, estate planning/taxes, resetting renewable fuel standard (RFS), and eminent domain. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer and other senators interacted with and challenged the students to use their newfound skills as they continue to represent Missouri’s number one industry.

When asked about the HYPE academy Leah said one of the biggest things she learned was “how to properly communicate with those who may not know our background story. It is so important that we both understand each other’s background, so we can convey our story in the best way possible. It was an amazing opportunity to actually debate and share our own testimony on different bills.”

Graham said, “I learned to understand the ways other people think, even if they don’t have the same opinion as I do. This newly learned skill will help me gain respect and trust from others as an advocate for the agricultural industry. I also learned how to advocate for the agricultural industry with open-mindedness and patience. Not everyone understands our practices and why we do certain things the way we do. It is important to get out there and advocate.”

The Missouri Corn Merchandising Council is an organization of corn growers dedicated to developing and expanding corn markets, educating growers and customers, and exploring new research opportunities. The National FFA Organization makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Contact Missouri Corn Associate Director of Communications at 800-827-4181 for more information about HYPE Academy.