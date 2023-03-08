February 21, the Fredericktown FFA chapter held its monthly meeting led by chapter president Leah Thompson.
The business portion of the meeting was held as usual then we preceded to our activity. This month we were honored to have Dr. Scott Mier, a retired veterinarian. Mier talked to the group and answered question any of the students had. These questions ranged from what it likes to be a veterinarian, being a local business owner, to the strangest animal he’s ever treated.
We greatly appreciate the time and effort Dr. Mier took out of his evening in order to make our meeting enjoyable, entertaining, and educational.