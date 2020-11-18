FHS 2020 Athletic Banquet

Fredericktown High School hosted its Fall Sports Banquet, Nov. 12, in the FHS gymnasium.
Coaches from Jamie McCoy and Leo Sikes (soccer), Cody Huff and Morgan Bailey (softball), Billie McFadden and Audrey Chazelle (volleyball), Chuck Ford, Jake Whitener, Terry Hennen, Kody Tipton, Jon Clauser and Chad Dunnahoo (football), Courtney Holliday (tennis), and Joe Garrity (cross country) talked about their seasons, introduced their players, and handed out certificates and awards.
