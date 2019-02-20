Fredericktown native and graduate from Fredericktown High School, Sue Stanfill, has taken her love of genealogy and used it to write a book.
The book, which focuses around Bollinger County, takes a deep look into the sordid past of the county through murder trials beginning back in the 1800s.
"The idea for this book began when I was researching in Bollinger County Archives for my own families' histories," Stanfill said. "Looking through their vast amount of information one day, I came across the Register of Prisoner Book 1899-1932."
Stanfill said the register looked interesting. As she began to look through it, she was surprised by how many people had been in jail on murder and various charges.
"I had never seen a book like that elsewhere," Stanfill said. "When I started talking to people at the archives about the prisoner book and the murders it included, they started telling me about various murders that they had heard of or read about in the county."
Stanfill said these conversations raised her interest, and she decided she would begin compiling the murder information into a book.
"This book has taken much longer than I expected to finish, because of my own doubts that I could do it," Stanfill said. "I would work hard and long on it then put it aside for long periods of time and then go back to it many times over."
Stanfill said she was able to finish the book due to the help of her cousin Bob Fulton (Judge Rob Fulton's father).
"With Bob's knowledge of law, continuous encouragement, patience, understanding, putting up with my inexperience as a writer, the court system and his time consuming gracious help taken from his own life, this book would have never gotten off the ground," Stanfill said. "His hard work, encouraging me, help guiding me, editing and proofreading most of this book for me until his death will never go unacknowledged."
Stanfill said Fulton unfortunately passed away before the completion of the book, but she felt his strength and guidance.
The book does not attempt to cover every murder which occurred in the 1855 to 1955 timeline, but Stanfill said it covers the ones she has found including one involving a man from Fredericktown.
Stanfill said Leroy Miller and Lee Cureton of Fredericktown were involved in a shooting at Spring Lake Resort just south of Patton June 12, 1953
"New owners, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Baker from Chicago, leased the tavern only three weeks prior to the shooting," Stanfill said. "Baker stated that Miller had an argument with another customer and meant to shoot the floor to scare Miller. The bullet passed through Miller's upper abdomen and back then striking Cureton grazing his side."
Stanfill said Cureton was injured and Baker went to trial for killing Miller.
"I have tried to glimpse into the lives of the people involved and people who knew those who were involved in these murders," Stanfill said. "I hope this makes for more interesting reading and a helpful guide to anyone researching their family."
Stanfill said even if a member of your family was not murdered of accused of murder they may have witnessed the crime or been on a jury.
"This helps to show just how many in the county were involved with each case, and how it might have affected the lives of many of our ancestors," Stanfill said. "This book should help readers get a glimpse into the way people spoke and how they felt about what was going on in their communities at that time."
Stanfill said she has kept the book factual and kept her personal opinions and comments out of the book.
"That was a very hard thing given the way some of these crimes and punishments turned out," Stanfill said. "But I wanted this book to be more of a tool for knowledge and fact than what my personal feelings are. I am leaving it up to you as you read to have your own ideas on that."
Stanfill said some of the stories are very colorful, but most of the stories are very sad and heartbreaking including some gruesome details.
"I know some of these cases will astound you and leave you wondering why some of these people got off or received such a light sentence or even no sentence at all," Stanfill said. "I hope you enjoy reading this book as much as I enjoyed compiling it."
Anyone interested in the book can email Sue Stanfill at sundown41@aol.com to reserve a copy. There will also be a limited number available for purchase at Bollinger County Archives and Historical Madison County at a later date.
