FHS and FALC Spotlight

Each year, Pat Gipson puts up photos of family members of our staff who have served or are serving our country. When I pass this star and striped board full of these role models in their uniforms spanning across decades from all branches, my heart is full. Being able to share members of my family and my school family’s accomplishments and courage with my students makes my job even more fulfilling than usual.

In the elementary classroom, Kim Hamilton and Morgan Comnick taught their students what it means to be a veteran and our symbols of the United States, such as what each part of our flag means, the bald eagle, The Statue of Liberty, and more. For their Writing Wednesday, they wrote thank you letters to a veteran, highlighting their lessons and gratitude in tender words. They were hung in the hallway later for all to see.

The elementary, intermediate, and middle school students all showed off their love for country and artistic skills to make inspiring thank you posters for our servicemen and women. The time and details they put into them was heartwarming. The variety of styles were ready to be a sample of the shining example our heroes are to us.