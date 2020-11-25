FHS and FALC Spotlight

Fredericktown High School
It is the privilege of Fredericktown High School to honor our local veterans in November every year.
Veterans Day is when we honor all those living or deceased who have served in the United States Armed Forces in times of peace or war. At Fredericktown High School, Veterans Day is celebrated each year with a large breakfast and an assembly.
Unfortunately, this year we were unable to have an in-person breakfast and assembly. However, the high school would not be deterred on celebrating this important date.
The occasion was saved thanks to the quick thinking of High School Principal Craig Gibbs who came up with the idea to hold a parade instead of having an in person breakfast.
Student Council sponsors Mallory Lawson and Miriah Allgier jumped in and organized the whole event. They contacted all the district principals, received approval from the mayor, and procured the local police and fire departments to assist with the event.
JROTC Sponsors Lieutenant Colonel John Francis and First Sergeant Brian Cofer sent out invitations to all the veterans who attended last year, informing them of the change from a breakfast to a parade format. JROTC sponsors and cadets were also in charge of handing out gift bags to each veteran at the beginning of the parade.
Veterans were greeted with the high school band playing and students lined up all the way from the high school to the middle and intermediate schools.
Fredericktown R-1 students held signs of thanks and clapped and waved to the passing heroes. After the Intermediate School, the veterans were escorted by the local police to the elementary school where they were again greeted with signs and drawings from students standing along the parade route. Even the pre-school classes walked up to the high school to honor the Veterans Parade.
The event was a success. Lawson said she is hoping we can have breakfast and then the parade again next year. Overall, the feedback was positive, and it was a great experience for all of the buildings to get a chance to participate in honoring our veterans.
The high school would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this event happen. They would especially like to thank all the veterans who attended.
Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus
For the land of the free and the home of the brave is never more apparent than when our proud flag flies on Veterans Day. Honoring those men and women who have or are currently serving our nation rings around our campus, red, white, and blue everyone’s favorite colors. Teaching our students to love our country and those who protect it fills us with pride as well. Each class had lessons and projects to help us model our thanks for these heroes.
Each year, Pat Gipson puts up photos of family members of our staff who have served or are serving our country. When I pass this star and striped board full of these role models in their uniforms spanning across decades from all branches, my heart is full. Being able to share members of my family and my school family’s accomplishments and courage with my students makes my job even more fulfilling than usual.
In the elementary classroom, Kim Hamilton and Morgan Comnick taught their students what it means to be a veteran and our symbols of the United States, such as what each part of our flag means, the bald eagle, The Statue of Liberty, and more. For their Writing Wednesday, they wrote thank you letters to a veteran, highlighting their lessons and gratitude in tender words. They were hung in the hallway later for all to see.
The elementary, intermediate, and middle school students all showed off their love for country and artistic skills to make inspiring thank you posters for our servicemen and women. The time and details they put into them was heartwarming. The variety of styles were ready to be a sample of the shining example our heroes are to us.
2020 has affected our regular routine in many aspects of our lives. Yet that did not stop our district from honoring our veterans, this time in a drive-by parade for everyone’s safety. The high school’s JROTC students stood proudly, signaling the start of the festivities. All students and staff at our Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus stood outside our building as they drove up. Posters were displayed, cheers echoing, claps thundering, and flags waving by all grades, from kindergarten to twelfth, smiles on everyone’s faces as the message was clear: thank you.
This sentiment sings true on how we feel every day about these heroes. For all your sacrifices, commitment, strength, compassion, and love, all of us Blackcats at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus want to say thank you. You make us always proud to be Americans.
