FHS Basketball Homecoming, Friday

The 2021 Fredericktown High School basketball homecoming is this Friday night.

The Blackcats boys basketball team hosts Perryville. The junior varsity game between the Cats and the Pirates tips off at 6 p.m.

Following the junior varsity game, the homecoming coronation will begin.

Fredericktown High School clubs and organizations have nominated their respective candidates.

Those nominees and the groups they represent are: Student Council - Emma Revelle and Devon Souden; BETA - Lilly Penwell and Vinny Brown; FFA - Maddie Sutton and Junior Kelley; Basketball - Kyndal Dodd and Matthew Starkey; JROTC - Sierra Moyers and Caileb Queener; Cheer - Allie Moon; Gold Dusters - Trista Wagganer; Music department - Seth Williams and Alyssa Sample; DECA - Micah Heisler and Paxton Clark; Publications - Lauren Gibbs; Scholar bowl - Faith Smothers and Curtis Lewis; and FBLA - Katie Rohan and Jadon Polete.

The varsity basketball game will be played after the coronation.

There will be a semi-formal homecoming dance 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, in high school gymnasium.

