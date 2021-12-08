 Skip to main content
FHS Basketball Homecoming, Friday

FHS Basketball Homecoming, Friday

The 2021 Basketball Homecoming candidates are, from left, front row, Matthew Starkey, Devon Souden, Micah Heisler, Seth Williams; second row, Vinnie Brown, Jadon Polete, Caileb Queener, Curtis Lewis; third row, Lilly Penwell, Sierra Moyers, Faith Smothers, Alyssa Sample, Paxton Clark; fourth row, Allie Moon, Emma Revelle, Katie Rohan, and Lauren Gibbs. Not pictured are Maddie Sutton, Junior Kelley, Kyndal Dodd, and Trista Wagganer.

 Alan Kopitsky

The 2021 Fredericktown High School basketball homecoming is this Friday night.

The Blackcats boys basketball team hosts Perryville. The junior varsity game between the Cats and the Pirates tips off at 6 p.m.

Following the junior varsity game, the homecoming coronation will begin.

Fredericktown High School clubs and organizations have nominated their respective candidates.

Those nominees and the groups they represent are: Student Council - Emma Revelle and Devon Souden; BETA - Lilly Penwell and Vinny Brown; FFA - Maddie Sutton and Junior Kelley; Basketball - Kyndal Dodd and Matthew Starkey; JROTC - Sierra Moyers and Caileb Queener; Cheer - Allie Moon; Gold Dusters - Trista Wagganer; Music department - Seth Williams and Alyssa Sample; DECA - Micah Heisler and Paxton Clark; Publications - Lauren Gibbs; Scholar bowl - Faith Smothers and Curtis Lewis; and FBLA - Katie Rohan and Jadon Polete.

The varsity basketball game will be played after the coronation.

There will be a semi-formal homecoming dance 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, in high school gymnasium.

